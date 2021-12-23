ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'John Wick: Chapter 4' delayed to 2023

By Megan Thomas
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next "John Wick" film has been...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Shamier Anderson
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Rina Sawayama
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
Complex

Keanu Reeves Chooses Between Being John Wick or Neo in Real Life

Keanu Reeves has become notorious for playing some of the coolest characters on the silver screen, and on the special 100th episode of Red Table Talk, the legendary actor reunited with Matrix castmate Carrie-Anne Moss and newcomer Priyanka Chopra to discuss The Matrix: Resurrections and answer the all-encompassing question: Who would he rather be? Neo or John Wick.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Lionsgate#Cnn Com
The Guardian

The Matrix Resurrections review – Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss spark in utopian reboot

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is the designer of The Matrix, a popular video game set in a virtual reality. His bosses have ordered a sequel; at an ideas meeting, his colleagues throw around a few ideas. PVC. Guns. Trans allegory. There is much winking and nudging in Lana Wachowski’s follow-up to the groundbreaking sci-fi films she co-created with her sister Lilly. Wachowski understands that in the 20 years since, their legacy has been boiled down to a catalogue of memes with lucrative franchise potential. Yet her newest chapter manages to be self-aware (at times overly so) without being entirely cynical.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'John Wick' 4 Release Date Suffers Massive Delay

Fans will have to wait a long time for John Wick 4 as the release date has been pushed back again by another ten months. Lionsgate released the following teaser announcing the new John Wick 4 release date will be March 24, 2023. Originally, John Wick 4 was supposed to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediapost.com

Lionsgate Advertises A 'John Wick' Movie - For 2023

While you’re probably looking ahead to 2022 right now, Lionsgate executives and some action-thriller fans are eyeing 2023. That’s when "John Wick: Chapter 4" premieres: March 23, 2023. For all of its forward-looking plans, the promo ad is surprisingly retro. Women work a switchboard and keep telephones under glass. Then they write — in longhand! — and update a chalkboard as a speaker announces: “John Wick is now in effect.”
MOVIES
Omaha.com

Catching up on movies: 'John Wick'

I was unable to obtain tickets for the premier of “Spiderman: No Way Home,” so instead, I went into my treasure chest of movies to pick something out. I stumbled across “John Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves and after the movie was finished, my choice felt validated.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Has Officially Been Delayed Again

If a certain virus hadn’t interfered with our lives, John Wick: Chapter 4 (which might be subtitled Hagakure) would have been released in May 2021, meaning we would probably be close to getting John Wick: Chapter 5 by now. However, as a result of the pandemic, as well as Keanu Reeves’ commitment to The Matrix Resurrections, Lionsgate decided to delay the next entry in the action franchise an entire year. Now the studio has officially announced that it’s pushed Chapter 4 back yet again, though this delay isn’t quite as big as the last one.
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Bad news for John Wick

Whether it’s, as the trades say, due to the “Top Gun Maverick” competition this May or, as others have suggested, fear of the omicron variant playing havoc, Lionsgate has opted to move “John Wick Chapter 4” to 2023. The film will now open March 24,...
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and When They Realized What Trinity Means to People

With director Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Wednesday, December 22nd, I recently got to speak with Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the brief but fun interview, they revealed which scene was the toughest to film in The Matrix movies (spoiler: it has to do with the pod scenes), when they each realized how much Trinity means to so many people, and how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up playing “Handsome Chad” in the film. If you’re not aware, Stahelski worked on the original Matrix films as Reeves’ stunt double and also was a stunt coordinator on The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

786K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy