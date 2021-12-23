'John Wick: Chapter 4' delayed to 2023

If a certain virus hadn’t interfered with our lives, John Wick: Chapter 4 (which might be subtitled Hagakure) would have been released in May 2021, meaning we would probably be close to getting John Wick: Chapter 5 by now. However, as a result of the pandemic, as well as Keanu Reeves’ commitment to The Matrix Resurrections, Lionsgate decided to delay the next entry in the action franchise an entire year. Now the studio has officially announced that it’s pushed Chapter 4 back yet again, though this delay isn’t quite as big as the last one.

