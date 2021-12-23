Employment rising in county, region, statewide

More than 1,300 people found jobs across Rockwall and Hunt counties in the past month, with a new benchmark also set across the state.

But the jobless rates across the region still remain higher than what had been reported two years ago, according to a report issued Dec. 17 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Gov. Greg Abbott and the TWC announced on the same day that the Texas labor market has reached 12,998,200 total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021, surpassing its previous pre-pandemic employment high of 12,970,000 jobs in February 2020.

• Rockwall County’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.5% in November, down from 3.7% in October, and also below the 5,1 percent rate reported in November 2020.

There were 54,471 people reported as employed in the county during November, representing an increase of 778 jobs since October and 3,433 positions since the same point one year earlier.

Rockwall County had posted a 2,9% unemployment rate in November 2019.

A total of 1,981 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Rockwall County during November, a decrease of 80 people since October, and 773 fewer than in November of last year. A total of 1,571 people were reported unemployed in November 2019.

• Hunt County’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.1% last month, down from 4.4% in October, and below the 5.9% rate reported in November 2020.

Unemployment in Hunt County was at 3.4 percent in November 2019, a record low for the month.

There were 44,215 people reported as employed in the county during November, representing an increase of 578 jobs since October and 2,766 positions since the same point one year earlier.

A total of 1,908 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during November, a decrease of 88 people since October, and 696 fewer than in November of last year.

A total of 1,496 people were reported unemployed in November 2019.

"Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce,” Abbott said. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce. We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home."