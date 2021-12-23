Active COVID-19 cases continue rising across region

Rockwall and Hunt counties continue to see increases in active COVID-19 cases, with additional deaths attributed to the virus.

About six out of every 10 Rockwall County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). In Hunt County, the percentage of the eligible population fully vaccinated stood at 42.8%.

As the more transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant rolls into Texas, scientists believe vaccination should still offer strong protection against hospitalization or death, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

President Biden announced Tuesday that the federal government intends to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent to them by U.S. mail at no charge, the White House said.

It marks a major shift for Biden, who earlier had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from their health insurance. For the first time, the U.S. government will send free COVID-19 tests directly to Americans, after more than a year of urging by public health experts, according to the AP.

The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. The first new federally supported testing site will open in New York this week. The new testing sites will add to 20,000 already available. White House officials said they’re working with Google so that people will be able to find them by searching “free COVID test near me.”

Still, Biden’s testing surge would fall far short of the levels needed for all Americans to test at the recommended rate of twice weekly. The U.S. would need 2.3 billion tests per month for everyone 12 and older to do that, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s nearly five times more than the half-billion tests Biden will deploy.

Currently, the U.S. can conduct about 600 million tests per month, with home tests accounting for about half, according to researchers from Arizona State University.

In another prong to Biden’s amped-up plan, he is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills to assist hospitals buckling under the virus surge, the AP reported.

DSHS reported Rockwall County had 277 active COVID-19 cases, compared with 262 cases on Dec. 14, 141 cases Dec. 6, 80 cases on Nov. 29, and 43 cases Nov. 15.

The county had reported 13,937 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 72 cases in one week with 4,267 probable cases, 72 more than on Dec. 14.

The county had 225 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than Dec. 14 and two more than two weeks before.

The statistics were reported on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13.

Hunt County had 163 active cases as of Dec. 20, according to the state agency, an increase of 16 cases since Dec. 18. Hunt County also reported 314 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than one week earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, Hunt County has reported 8,763 cumulative confirmed cases.

Hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall and Hunt counties, reported 840 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Monday, a decrease of 25 cases in the past week, which accounted for 27.21% of the 3,086 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 5.45% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

As of Nov. 4, children 5-11 are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population.

Information on obtaining vaccinations, monoclonal antibody infusion and the status on the number of cases in Rockwall County is available online at https://www.rockwallcountytexas.com/1023/COVID-19-Information.