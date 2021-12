ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jake Fromm will get his first career start for the Giants in Week 16 against the Eagles. Fromm will start in place of Mike Glennon. Glennon has thrown for 673 yards through four games, scored three touchdowns, but with seven interceptions. Fromm’s 50 percent completion rating is worse than Glennon’s 53.5 but over a much smaller sample size. Plus, the Giant’s would prefer to give a 23-year-old an opportunity than continue to roll with the ineffective 32-year-old.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO