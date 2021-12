SAN ANGELO, TX- During a Traffic Stop on Tuesday, SAPD’s Crime Stoppers seized a car filled with drugs. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 14, detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division and Officers with the SAPD’s K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2900blk of N. Bryant Blvd for a traffic violation. An investigation was conducted and the occupants of the vehicle were found to be in possession of approximately twelve pounds of suspected Oxycodone pills, approximately sixty six grams of THC products, approximately fifty one grams of Marijuana,…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO