ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

All I Want For Christmas Is Everyone To Get A COVID Vax Booster — See Also

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour guide to finding the best option for...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

All I want for Christmas, under a sunset sky

There’s a lake they made in Iowa City where the sandpit used to be. It’s an extension of the public works project down along the Iowa River. There’s a softball complex and a soccer complex and walking trails through the woods. Now, at dusk, in mid-December, we remove the wheelchair from the back of the Honda Odyssey and set out to circumnavigate Sand Lake.
LIFESTYLE
abovethelaw.com

Wishing The Happiest Of Holidays To Our Advertisers

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. Discover where smart money firms are investing their...
The Independent

All I want for Christmas is some frozen food

I never thought the moment would come when I wanted frozen food for Christmas, but lo, it has arrived. I think I may have finished cooking. Perhaps until next summer. I am cooked out. We are now at the rear end of year two of “all this”, and the thrill of spending all day in the kitchen making the kind of nourishing meal I always dreamed of – but never had the time to – has passed.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Booster#All I Want#Vax#Covid
iheart.com

California Woman Sings Anti-Vax Remix of "All I want for Christmas is You"

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is the greatest holiday song of all time. Not one comes close (in my opinion), but a San Diego woman who calls herself "Bridgett" made the attempt. During a board of supervisors meeting, the women sang her own rendition of All I Want for Christmas, but with themes about anti-vaccination, anti-mask, as well as advocating experimental treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Time Out Global

Opinion: All I want for Christmas is a summer without the existential dread

December 25, 2018: a Christmas that I’ll never forget and yet barely remember. The vagaries of my memory are because it just wasn’t a particularly memorable day. I think we went to a buffet somewhere. Maybe I got some novelty socks with my dog’s face on them? But while the details are hazy, the date is still significant. This was the last normal, blissfully mundane Christmas for most Aussies. In 2019, the festive season was smoked out by the bushfire disaster. Then in 2020, as we counted our blessings about the nation’s Covid-zero status quo, Sydney’s surprise Avalon cluster prompted snap border closures and hastily implemented restrictions that put a halt to the usual seasonal exodus to visit family and friends interstate.
WORLD
inputmag.com

All I want for Christmas is an all-consuming internet rabbit hole

The holidays are here, and that means you’ve finally (hopefully) got a little time to kick back. Whether you’re off work for the holidays and need something to occupy your time — or distract yourself from your family — or simply in need of some late-night research material, look no further. In this list of rabbit holes, there’s something for everyone.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy