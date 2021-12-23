ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter for mistaking gun for Taser

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MINNEAPOLIS) — (Update) A Minneapolis jury on Thursday convicted former police officer Kim Potter on all charges including manslaughter for accidentally fatally shooting motorist Daunte Wright this year — with a gun, not her Taser. Potter, a former Brooklyn Center officer, was stoic as the Hennepin County...

