State Democratic chairman talks tours around the state, plans for 2022

The top election officials in 14 states on Monday asked the Biden administration to include billions of dollars for election infrastructure in the next budget proposal, citing the financial strain of Covid-19, cybersecurity and a shift to voting by mail. The request — for $5 billion in fiscal 2023 and...
The Kansas Legislature begins its 2022 session on January 10th, and Governor Laura Kelly has announced plans for the annual State of the State Address. The governor will deliver the address in person to a combined session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 11th at 6:30 p.m. The address will be delivered in the House chamber.
Mellissa Carone, who is running for the Michigan state legislature and is known for her voter fraud testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani, claimed Critical Race Theory is meant to "eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America.”
The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors plan to introduce a bill asking other members to publicly support Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask or vaccine proof requirement at indoor public places. Cazenovia Town Supervisor Bill Zupan and Hamilton Town Supervisor Eve Ann Shwartz,...
West Haven city councillor Treneé McGee won the Dec. 14 special election to fill the vacant 116th state House District seat. The Democrat won 53% of the vote, defeating Republican Richard DePalma (43%), and Independent candidate Portia Bias (4%). Only 11% of the district's registered voters voted in the...
