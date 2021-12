MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local bar has stepped up to the plate this Christmas to help a very brave kid in our area who’s battling cancer. Coach’s Bar and Grill in McMechen has been raising money as part of their Coach’s Cares program for about five years, and this year they decided to focus their efforts to help raise money for Jaymison Redman’s medical fund. They’ve been […]

MCMECHEN, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO