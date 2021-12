After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal. Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.

