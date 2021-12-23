Freedom PB 121621

Is COP26 on Life Support and Could the 2022 Elections Pull the Plug?. Now that COP26 is over, it is time to take a critical look at the future direction of climate change policies, as opposed to the headlines and commentary. The conference is probably the new definition of cognitive dissonance, as leaders called for dramatic reductions in fossil fuel consumption while lamenting high energy prices and asking OPEC+ to increase production. In many ways, this could translate into a reduction of support for the most draconian climate change policies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO