Ole Miss women, tied for nation's longest win streak, bumped to national TV battle at No. 1 South Carolina

With the announcement that Florida Gators middle linebacker Ventrell Miller (6-1, 226) will return to the squad for his sixth season, the middle linebacker position for the Gators looks to be a real strength if it is going to be utilized properly. Miller was a starter at the position heading into the season and suffered an injury in the second game that ended his year and he’s taking advantage of the COVID-19 season in 2020 that allowed everyone an automatic free year. Ty'Ron Hopper (6-2, 228) was an underutilized weapon in the middle of the defense that finally got a chance to shine late in the season when Todd Grantham was let go as the defensive coordinator.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO