Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO