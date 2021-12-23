ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs selected as starting free safety for the NFC at the NFL Pro Bowl

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 23—Bobby Wagner strengthened his case as one of the best players in Seahawks history when Pro Bowl selections were revealed Wednesday, while safety Quandre Diggs helped his cause when it comes to getting a new contract following the season. Wagner and Diggs were the only two Seahawks...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Cortez Kennedy
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
FanSided

49ers Christmas wish: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 2022

The 49ers would love nothing more than to have Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traded out of the NFC West, and it looks like it might happen. For the first time since taking over the Seattle Seahawks‘ quarterbacking job back in 2012, Russell Wilson is going to be at the helm of a team that’ll finish with a losing record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Pro Bowl#Free Safety#American Football#Nfc#Bellevue High#Uw
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss. The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Snowing in Seattle: Seahawks, Bears appear headed for third-ever snow game at Lumen Field

It's snowing in Seattle. It's looking likely that for just the third time ever, the Seahawks will play on snow inside Lumen Field for Sunday's game between Seattle and the Chicago Bears. There was a winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Washington in the hours prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The warning will be into effect until 3 p.m. PST.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?

In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about pink slips in their paychecks? It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March, and, boy, did they try to make it happen. Flash back to January ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans need to calm down with the Nick Foles nonsense

The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy