Our previous study suggests that profitable indexed large-cap companies remain the ideal investments amid a highly uncertain and inflationary economic backdrop. Growth is the main theme of our investment strategy. Therefore, we've set out to uncover patterns to uncover top performers within the growth sector. In the current inflationary and highly uncertain (due to the Omicron variant) economic conditions, we observed divergences in stock performance within the growth sector where small-cap growth stocks are severely underperforming large-cap growth stocks. Small-cap growth funds such as Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) are one of those small-cap funds that are severely underperforming.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO