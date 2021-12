PORTLAND, OR - On Thursday, December 23 from 3:30 - 8 p.m. a group of Portland-area residents will be holding a free phone fair at the Wayfinding Academy in St. John’s. The intent is to get as many Portlanders connected before the Christmas holiday. Anyone who qualifies can come to sign up for a free smartphone and unlimited data. The first 200 people to arrive will walk away with phones. If there are additional requests, the phones will be shipped directly to the recipient. One does not need to be a Portland or Oregon resident to attend.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO