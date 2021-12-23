ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Illness in a Child Takes Big Toll on Parents, Siblings: Study

By Robert Preidt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When a child has severe health problems, the...

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
Parenting program to prevent obesity in firstborn children benefits siblings

An intervention shown to help first-time parents prevent childhood obesity has found spillover effects in second-born children as well, even without further training for the parents. The results are from a study funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. The intervention, called responsive parenting, teaches parents how to interact constructively with their infant during feeding, bedtime, and play. Responsive parenting may be an important childhood obesity prevention strategy for families and an effective way to promote healthy growth in children. The study, called SIBSIGHT, was published Dec. 21 in Obesity.
Parenting intervention associated with BMI of first and second-born siblings

A new study suggests that a parenting educational intervention for first-born children is robust enough to influence the weight of second-born children, according to a paper published online in Obesity, The Obesity Society's journal. The findings presented make the Intervention Nurses Start Infants Growing on Healthy Trajectories (INSIGHT) program the first educational intervention for early obesity prevention delivered to first-born children to demonstrate "spillover" to sub-sequent offspring.
When Gums Aren't Healthy, Mind and Body May Follow

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gum disease isn't just a threat to your teeth. It also increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, mental woes and more, British researchers report. "The study reinforces the importance of prevention, early identification and treatment of periodontal disease, and the need for...
GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
1 in 5 Nurses Say They'll Quit as Pandemic Takes Steep Toll on Mental Health, Washington Study Shows

In fall 2020, Seattle therapist Shelley Green started taking appointments with health care workers whose lives had turned profoundly bleak during the COVID-19 pandemic. Green had faced her own stresses. She'd given birth in spring 2020, during some of the most uncertain days of the pandemic in Washington. And as a member of the health care community, she felt fortunate she could do her teletherapy work from the comfort of her home. For a small group of health care workers without that luxury, she decided to offer her therapy services free of charge.
Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
Coping With Cancer and COVID During the Holidays

FRIDAY, Dec. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Tempting as it is to mingle with friends and relatives, anyone with cancer should take extra precautions this holiday season to avoid COVID-19. Their families also need to be cautious to help protect them, experts say. Yale Cancer Center reminds people who are...
Biden: A Winter Of Severe Illness And Death For The Unvaccinated

President Biden held a press briefing regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Folks, I’m not going to take questions today because I have a direct message to the American people and, tomorrow, I’m going to be on television and talking in more detail.
Three New Studies Suggest Omicron Triggers Milder Illness Than Delta

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In some heartening news for the holidays, three new studies that combed through early data on the new Omicron variant suggest it does not cause severe disease as often as the Delta variant does. On the other hand, Omicron is so contagious that...
Coronavirus: Virus can infect fat cells; lead to severe infection, long-term COVID, study finds

Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
Clubhouse a sanctuary for homeless who are severely mentally ill

SAN DIEGO -- On the street, they are shunned, exploited and feared. But inside a nondescript red brick building in downtown San Diego, homeless people with severe mental illnesses have found a sanctuary. "The people here have been very sane and kind," said a woman named Ness, who wore gray...
Praise From Parents May Improve a Child’s Persistence, Study Says

Children learn many things in the early years of life, and one of them is persistence behavior. Persistence behavior is necessary for kids, as it helps them follow through on tasks they may not otherwise want to do as they grow older, like brushing their teeth, exercising and studying. Now a study is looking at what factors may influence a young child’s persistence behavior.
'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
