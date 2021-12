A synchronized Christmas lights display is located in the Northern Acres subdivision (off of Wolf Springs Road) at the home of Dr. Brent and Hannah Rosson. They did all the work themselves. There are over 52,000 lights. The display can be seen about 3 tenths of a mile down Pettit Lane and then looking off to the right. You can tune to 89.3 on your radio and listen to the Christmas songs being played while watching the synchronized display. The display show is on from 5:30 to 9:00 Sunday thru Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 Friday and Saturday nights.

9 DAYS AGO