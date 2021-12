Those nights where you just want to curl into bed… Where you want to ring up and order that classic takeaway order… Where dinner could easily just be hummus straight from the tub… I hear you. But I’ve found the best thing for me is to cook my way out of a slump (just nothing too complicated of course). These are the easiest healthy meals to make when your motivation is low (but they’re actually good for you).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO