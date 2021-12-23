Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic

Parenting is tough no matter how you slice it, and there’s no way to be a good parent if you don’t take care of yourself. Taking care of yourself can mean different things for different people. For me, working out 45 minutes a day is critical for my sanity and I do so six times, sometimes even seven times, a week. How? I found a workout class that lets me take my son with me. I literally walk there, pushing my stroller, even though it takes me 45 minutes and then workout next to that stroller with my son. I have it timed to his first nap so he usually isn’t too fussy, and even when he is, it’s better than nothing and gets us both out of the house.

