The job growth taking place across much of the country has not been as strong in upstate New York. The Citizen reports while the Cayuga County unemployment rate has dropped from a pandemic high of 16.6% to less than four percent last month, job gains have lagged behind. In a report published earlier this month, economists with the Federal Reserve Bank said the renewed spread of the virus late last year and restrictions put on segments of the economy have made the recovery slower in upstate counties.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO