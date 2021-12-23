ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Graham A. Colditz: Better sleep for better health

Joplin Globe
 4 days ago

We may not think about sleeping as a healthy behavior like we would exercising or eating a healthy diet, but we probably should. Sleep can play a key role in health and wellness, and studies show that many of us just aren’t getting enough of it. “Short sleep...

How to Naturally Reduce Inflammation and Feel Healthier

Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury and infection, but when it goes beyond the right amount, it can cause damage to the body and even lead to certain diseases. Inflammation alters the function of different organs in the body and causes several problems that are common in most people such as weight gain, joint pain, headaches, skin disorders and more. But you can reverse inflammation with some measures. If you want to know how to reverse inflammation naturally, here’s what you need to do:
Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
How leisure activities are the ticket to less stress and better health

The stresses of everyday life build up and can be detrimental to our health and sleep – and not just during the holidays. More easy-access resources are needed to help people cope, according to two health psychologists, who have shown that tapping into leisure activities can be a powerful tool to manage everyday stress.
Professional Tips to Get Better Sleep in 2022

As we approach the new year, health is often at the top of resolutions. One area of health that affects your entire body is your sleep. So, how do you get better sleep and more of it?. We followed up with local sleep expert, Dr. Cathy Goldstein, to see what...
How to give yourself the gift of better health

There will be lots of holiday celebrations this weekend, and after the holidays and new year, people often take time to reassess how things are going in their lives, especially when it comes to their health and well-being. But why not start today and give yourself the gift of a...
These Are the Essential Oils That Promote Better Sleep

Quality sleep is something we all strive to get every night. Apart from helping us fully function the next day, sleeping soundly comes with a bunch of benefits, such as improvement in mood and overall health. But life happens and getting a full eight hours of sleep can be challenging. One way to help ease our minds as we drift off to dreamland? Using essential oils. To understand exactly how these botanicals can help us rest better, we asked certified aromatherapist and founder of Airmid Holistic Melissa Murray to break down everything we need to know.
4 Things Experts Taught Us About Eating for Better Sleep in 2021

From your mattress to how much coffee you chugged during the day to your bedroom’s mood lighting, there are so. many. things. that can affect our quality of sleep, and that includes the food that we eat, too. Thankfully, this year we learned a ton about eating for better sleep from our go-to RDs and sleep experts to help us step up our game in 2022. This includes the optimal times to eat without messing with your sleep cycle and what healthy, melatonin-rich snack one RD recommends keeping stashed on your nightstand for pre-bedtime snacking.
For Your Health – Better sleep for better health

We may not think about sleeping as a healthy behavior like we would exercising or eating a healthy diet, but we probably should. Sleep can play a key role in health and wellness, and studies show that many of us just aren’t getting enough of it. “Short sleep and...
How to work out your ‘immunotype’ and why it could be the secret to better health

In 2020 we all began talking about immunity. Suddenly, we were discussing how to ‘boost’ our immunity, and learning a new vocab too, of antibodies, cytokines, T cells. “When you have a pandemic that affects the entire world, people start to pay attention,” says Dr Heather Moday, immunologist and author of new book The Immunotype Breakthrough.
Brain food: The best foods to eat for better attention, memory and mental health

Your brain is hungry. In fact, it is the hungriest organ in your body. Despite making up only around 2 per cent of your overall body weight, your brain consumes about 20 per cent of your body’s total energy requirement. But it is a mistake to think that it’s only energy that the brain needs to function well; a full complement of micronutrients in sufficient quantities are essential for a healthy brain.
CC Better Health: A healthier happy new year awaits

As we prepare for a new year, it’s the perfect time to also reflect on the current quality of our lives and our health. “Quality of life” involves spending time with loved ones and enjoying hobbies or volunteering, a feeling of being of service to people. “Quality of health” includes achieving the optimum function to participate in the activities that bring joy.
Boosting your chances at better health

Spiking levels of COVID-19 in parts of the country are being attributed in part to people staying inside for warmth due to cold weather. That in mind and close quarters holiday events forthcoming, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center are reminding that vaccine boosters against the virus are free and available now.
This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
Sweat Your Way To Better Health This Holiday Season With Sweatland

Sweatland Founder Kelly Kalyan joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about her “12 Days of Sweatland Deals and Giveaways” and the advantages of infrared saunas. The holidays typically bring on stress, overeating, indulging, and just slipping out of our regular health care routines — not to...
