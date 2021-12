(The Center Square) – Two amicus briefs have been filed opposing Washington state’s new capital gains income tax that is set to go into effect next year. At issue in the case is whether the new law – which levies a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 for individuals and joint filers from the sale of assets such as stocks and bonds – imposes an excise tax or an income tax. And if the latter, whether income is property as defined by the state constitution and subject to its uniformity clause.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO