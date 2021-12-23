ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Partridge

By UMass Football Twitter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
UMass Football Twitter

UA coordinator of high school recruiting Ryan Partridge joins Don Brown's staff at UMass

Partridge was part of the team that helped the Wildcats land a top-25 signing class.

The Exponent

Ian Book using no excuses heading into first career start

METAIRIE, La. - It seems like this week with the Saints, every bit of good news is mixed with some bad. While head coach Sean Payton is back in the fold, four more players hit the Covid list Friday including starting linebacker Demario Davis and starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
NFL
The Exponent

Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools

One of the top quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting class trimmed his list of final schools to 10 on Christmas Day, which includes the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Rashada, a 6-foot-4-inch, 179-pound quarterback, revealed his finalists of UA, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Pittsburg, California product is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best quarterback for the '23 recruiting cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

How Isaiah 'Big Tree' Mullens planted roots in the Wisconsin football defensive line

Isaiah Mullens is rarely called by his name around the University of Wisconsin football team. The junior has a number of nicknames used by teammates and coaches — he can pinpoint who’s calling for him by the nickname used. The most used is “Big Tree,” a reference to the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive end’s size and ability to root himself in the ground and not get moved by opposing offensive linemen. Some of his other nicknames have origins in teasing the affable Columbus, Ohio, native.
WISCONSIN STATE
