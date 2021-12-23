Ryan Partridge

Isaiah Mullens is rarely called by his name around the University of Wisconsin football team. The junior has a number of nicknames used by teammates and coaches — he can pinpoint who’s calling for him by the nickname used. The most used is “Big Tree,” a reference to the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive end’s size and ability to root himself in the ground and not get moved by opposing offensive linemen. Some of his other nicknames have origins in teasing the affable Columbus, Ohio, native.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO