All 21 members of the Jets on the COVID-19 list

A COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined 18 members of the Jets, including 17 players and head coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive on Wednesday.

It’s unclear in some cases who tested positive and who is just a close contact. The same goes for vaccination status, which would determine if players are eligible to play in Week 16 against the Jaguars. Any vaccinated player must test negative for the virus twice 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic in order to play this weekend.

As a Tier 1 coach, Saleh must be vaccinated to interact with players in-person. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will run in-person practices while Saleh is out and will be the interim head coach on Sunday if Saleh is forced to miss the game.

Some of the sidelined players are on the active roster, while others are on injured reserve or the practice squad. Here is every Jet currently out due to COVID-19.

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

(Eric Smith-AP)

(Seth Wenig-AP)

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

(Zach Bolinger-AP)

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

(Seth Wenig-AP)

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

(Lynne Sladky-AP)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

(Steve Luciano-AP)

(Adam Hunger-AP)

(John Minchillo-AP)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

(Nick Wass-AP)

(Lynne Sladky-AP)

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

(Dustin Satloff-Getty Images)

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

21

Joe Flacco