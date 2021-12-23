EXCESSIVELY LOUD DEFECTIVE EXHAUST RESULTS IN TWO ARRESTS ON DRUG TRAFFICKING AND GUN CHARGES

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence on County Road 463 on Friday, December 19, to serve Felony warrants to an individual believed to be at the residence. Tony Lee Waldrop, 62, of Cullman was located at the residence. While there, deputies located paraphernalia, pills and a large amount of methamphetamine. Brenda Diane Collins, 40, Cullman, was also located at the residence and had active warrants. Waldrop was arrested and charged with: drug trafficking, possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was arrested for the following warrants: failure to appear’s on possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine (six counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts). “Our deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office have been extremely proactive this holiday season,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “Remaining diligent and getting these drugs off the street is a point of emphasis for the Sheriff’s Office. I am proud of the hard work and dedication all of our deputies continue to show.” Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

