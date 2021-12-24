ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault

 3 days ago

Another woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She said she was "sexually victimized" by the "Sex and the City" actor in 2002.

Gentile alleged that Noth forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts, then later threatened to "blacklist" her from the business if she ever told anyone.

"I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did," Gentile said.

Noth denied the previous allegations but has yet to comment on Gentile’s claims. His attorney declined to comment to "GMA."

Last week, two women claimed in separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter that the "And Just Like That..." actor allegedly forced himself on them in 2004 and 2015.

"The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by "Good Morning America" at the time. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

Since the allegations emerged, Peloton shelved its brand new advertisement starring Noth, his talent agency reportedly dropped him , and he will no longer appear in the CBS series "The Equalizer."

His "And Just Like That..." costars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also spoke out about the claims. Noth's character, Mr. Big, died in the first episode of the "Sex and the City" revival series.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," a statement from the actresses read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Gloria Allred
Person
Kristin Davis
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Chris Noth Addressed the Outrage Over Carrie Bradshaw Not Calling 911

In a move that made even the most seasoned HBO fans gasp (no Game of Thrones twist could even compare), And Just Like That ... killed off Chris Noth's Mr. Big in the show's premiere episode. And while much has been made of the way he died — ahem, Peloton — Noth sat down with Vogue and explained that it was art, which he seemed to think was enough to explain why Carrie Bradshaw didn't call 911 (or do much else) to save the love of her life.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'And Just Like That' Cast Reacts to That Major Premiere Death (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. And just like that, the shocking death in the Sex and the City revival became the biggest talk of the town. On Thursday, And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, with fans eager to catch up with New York's most stylish and hard-working women. What they didn't expect was to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack. ET spoke with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King about their thoughts on the unexpected death.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘And Just Like That…’

And Just Like That…, HBO Max‘s Sex and the City reboot, follows some familiar faces into wildly uncharted emotional territory. The series premiere reintroduces us to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they’ve settled into their 50s in a post-COVID New York City. While everything — save Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) absence — seems hunky dory, each of the ladies are about to be blindsided by life. And Just Like That… isn’t so much a continuation of Sex and the City as it is a study of where that show’s characters might wind up in 20 years’ time. It’s a bittersweet series full of nostalgic Easter eggs, shifting cultural conversations, and real grief. It might not be for everyone, but And Just Like That… is must-watch TV for Sex and the City fans.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
