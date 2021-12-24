Another woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault

Another woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She said she was "sexually victimized" by the "Sex and the City" actor in 2002.

Gentile alleged that Noth forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts, then later threatened to "blacklist" her from the business if she ever told anyone.

"I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did," Gentile said.

Noth denied the previous allegations but has yet to comment on Gentile’s claims. His attorney declined to comment to "GMA."

Last week, two women claimed in separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter that the "And Just Like That..." actor allegedly forced himself on them in 2004 and 2015.

"The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false," he said in a statement obtained by "Good Morning America" at the time. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

Since the allegations emerged, Peloton shelved its brand new advertisement starring Noth, his talent agency reportedly dropped him , and he will no longer appear in the CBS series "The Equalizer."

His "And Just Like That..." costars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also spoke out about the claims. Noth's character, Mr. Big, died in the first episode of the "Sex and the City" revival series.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," a statement from the actresses read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."