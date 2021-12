Retail experts say the Omicron variant has sent shoppers online as the number of bargain hunters looking for Boxing Day sales on the high street plummeted to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019 level, according to data from industry analyst Springboard.But the British Retail Consortium said that, although many consumers shunned the shops, the sector could see a boost due to online trade.Tom Holder, Spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium, said: “The spread of Omicron across the UK has increased the share of spending...

