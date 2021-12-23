Strong start but a tough finish for Hokie basketball against Duke

A regionwide recap and late-rut big buck story from the Southeast. We usually address the weather in our rut reports, and this December has been particularly unusual. I had a client in camp earlier this week for Kentucky’s late muzzleloader season. He arrived last Friday afternoon, when it was 75 degrees out and humid. Overnight, we had to take shelter as devastating tornadoes tore through western Kentucky, just a few miles from camp. That disrupted our hunting on opening day, but by Sunday, with loved ones accounted for and generators running, we hit the woods. My client settled into a climbing stand on the edge of a bedding thicket and shot a great 5 1/2-year-old buck shortly after daybreak. As we were tracking the deer, which fell dead 100 yards from the stand, we noticed a smoking fresh scrape line. It was an awesome hunt, and a definite bright spot during an otherwise tough week.
