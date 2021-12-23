Give the gift of an SRA education for the holidays

Parents and grandparents are often tempted to give a mountain of presents for kids to open each holiday season, but little ones quickly outgrow most of those. This year, you can give your kids the gift of education with an NC 529 Account! It’s a tax-advantaged way to save and invest in your child’s education. The earnings are not subject to state or federal taxes when the funds are used for qualified educational expenses such as K–12 tuition, most college costs including room and board and textbooks, apprenticeship programs, and even certain student loan payments.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO