Give the gift of an SRA education for the holidays

I remember the surprising sense of loss I felt as my son let go of my hand and walked into his elementary school as a first-grader. Summer had come and gone, and with it went the last remnants of our precious preschool era. No more half days, meal reports, or nap times. On that day, my son stepped onto a path that will eventually lead to higher education and the launch of his adult life. Once your child is in elementary school, you are truly in the thick of it. At school, our kids face bullies, crushes, substitute teachers, report cards, and the overwhelming pressure to achieve. As parents raising children who face different realities than their non-Black peers, our most critical roles are being their fierce advocates.
