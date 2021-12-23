AFR 12-23-2021 Hour 1 | Ian Book to start for Saints

Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
The New Orleans Saints are extremely thin at quarterback due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, meaning they will start rookie Ian Book out of Notre Dame against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Jameis Winston has been out for weeks due to a torn ACL, while Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemien are both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, Book said it was not much of a surprise to him that he would be named New Orleans' starter for this coming week.
A pair of 7-7 teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the Dolphins and Saints meet on "Monday Night Football." And they're both getting hot at the right time. The Saints stunned the Buccaneers as well as the rest of the NFL when they traveled to Tampa Bay and beat Tom Brady for the fourth straight time in the regular season. New Orleans recorded its first shut out since facing the Dolphins in London during Week 4 of the 2017 season.
The Saints were busy on Christmas Eve, signing veteran QB Blake Bortles amid their latest outbreak which has landed a 12th player on the COVID list. But Sean Payton is making his return after a week absence. See more on WWL and Audacy.
With the Dolphins winning six straight games to bring their record back to even, they have been riding high for nearly two months. Now, they’ll take on a 7-7 Saints team that could give them a winning record for the first time since Week 1. According to Tipico Sportsbook,...
The 2021 NFL season is coming down to the final three weeks, and the race for the playoffs is still tight. On top of the race for the playoffs, the impact of COVID-19 is playing a heavy role, with multiple players and coaches being placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. One team that is in the heat for a spot in the playoffs and affected by COVID is the New Orleans Saints (7-7).
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to sign another quarterback after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on their locker room. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were filling Jameis Winston’s shoes, were placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Nine Saints players in total landed on the COVID list.
