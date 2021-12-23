ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sec. of State Nancy Worley hospitalized, ‘gravely ill’

By Beth Cann
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley is being treated for an undisclosed illness and has been admitted to Baptist Medical Center South, WSFA reported. Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) leader Joe Reed confirmed Worley was “gravely ill”...

