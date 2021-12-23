Former Sec. of State Nancy Worley hospitalized, ‘gravely ill’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts have ordered that all jury selections be postponed until early February, citing the recent surge the state has seen in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The court also delayed a grand jury selection and canceled a grand jury session scheduled for the first week of January, saying it will review data on a week-by-week basis to determine whether any grand jury sessions will be held.
The decision to postpone those proceedings was based on several factors, including Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate, rising cases and hospitalizations, along with new measures imposed by local governments.
“In recent days, certain triggering criteria...
