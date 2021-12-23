ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards guard Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is out of the lineup after entering the league's health...

Steph invites teacher who hit viral shot to Warriors-Wizards in DC

Steph Curry wants the chance to meet this Washington D.C. teacher whose full-court shot to win her students hot chocolate went viral earlier this week. Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder announced Friday night on Twitter that Steph has invited the teacher, Kathleen Fitzpatrick of the Holy Trinity School, to the team's March road game against the Washington Wizards.
Sixers Looking for Bounceback Win Against the Wizards

As the season has progressed, it has become more and more difficult to expect how the Sixers will show up on a nightly basis. Their most recent disappointing effort was in the loss against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks just three days ago. Despite the Sixers entering the game as 11 point favorites, the Hawks held control of the game from just about start to finish and handed the Sixers their 16th loss of the season.
Embiid Has 36 Points And 13 Rebounds, 76ers Beat Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night. Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five. Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16. Consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Embiid keyed a 15-0 run that put the 76ers ahead 80-59 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter. With 3:04 left in the third, Harrell fouled Embiid, and the two exchanged words. Both were assessed technical fouls, and...
Wizards keep stepping up without Bradley Beal

The reason was different this time, as Bradley Beal had entered health and safety protocol just hours before tipoff on Thursday night, but the result was familiar. The Wizards won another game despite not having their top scorer and best player. That pushed the Wizards to 4-0 this season when...
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
