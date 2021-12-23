ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Loadout’s Game of the Year 2021 nominees: It Takes Two

theloadout.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever brutally maimed and tortured a toy elephant in an attempt to make a child cry? I have. What about sucking the eyes out of a rogue hoover? I’ve done that too. But while these It Take Two levels might sound horrifying, they’re actually some of the most fun...

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Nominees for Destructoid’s Best Xbox Game of 2021

2021 saw quite a few delays and dates move around, and Microsoft weren’t strangers to that. Yet the year for Xbox, both in terms of first-party offerings and in the Game Pass lineup, turned out pretty dang good. Let’s start with the one question I know everyone in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN's Game of the Year 2021

Every year we look back and pick our favorite games of the year. In 2021, we got the highly-anticipated sequels to beloved, as well as bold, imaginative new games that make us fall in love with games all over again. But only one could stand among the rest to be crowned IGN's Game of the Year 2021. In a hotly competitive field filled with incredible games, IGN is proud and honored to award the best game honors to one particularly incredible ride. IGN's Game of the Year 2021 is...Playground Games and Microsoft's Forza Horizon 5. Some people play Forza Horizon 5 for its gorgeous scenery or accurate vehicles. Some play it for its online community and competitive races. Others are into making detailed custom designs or completing challenges. Still, others like to drive cars off cliffs. The brilliance of Forza Horizon 5 is the way in which it welcomes and embraces every one of these types of people by presenting enough roadway for them to drive on for miles. Its adoring rendition of Mexico is beautiful from coast to jungle, from city to desert, peppered with ever-changing weather and real-world details that make driving through it all - which is a lot! - a joy. There are endless things to do either alone or offline with others, which might seem overwhelming if Forza Horizon 5 weren't utterly relaxed about what you accomplished, when, and how quickly. Forza's equally happy with you improving your race times as it is with you driving as fast as you can up and down a beach to the tune of Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major. It's a physics toybox of lovingly made cars, indestructible, pristine, and ripe for collecting, racing, or smashing into one another for as long as you like. And that is why we are honored to award Forza Horizon 5, Playground's latest in the open-world driving franchise, IGN's GotY 2021 award. Congratulations to Forza Horizon 5, as well as the rest of our amazing nominees!
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

It Takes Two is another great game that doesn't consider the loners out there

It Takes Two isn't the follow up to A Way Out we were expecting from Hazelight Studios, but it takes all the innovations made in cooperative gameplay and level design and raises them to the next level. It's a fantastic co-op game that everyone should get the chance to play. However, not everyone will have the chance to play. It Takes Two is a great game that ignores an important potential audience - loners.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Takes Two#Take Two#Loadout#Electronic Arts#Hazelight Studio
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 24: It Takes Two vs. Chivalry 2

Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Inven Global Awards: The best in-game moment of 2021 (nominees)

We're excited to present the second year of the Inven Global Awards (IGA). Voted by the editorial crew of Inven Global, along with some other experienced journalists and analysts, the IGAs celebrate the many strong facets of League of Legends in 2021 — the best teams, players, talent, and stories.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The Loadout Awards 2021

Merry Christmas, everyone! It’s become a bit of a Christmas Day tradition here at The Loadout to bring you our annual awards coverage to maybe spark some debate and conversation around the table with the other gamers in your family. Last year for our 2020 Awards, we dished out...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Gaming

The ComicBook.com annual Golden Issue Awards are here, and for the third year in a row, we have extended the awards to gaming. In the modern era, a "bad year" for gaming doesn't exist. There are levels of greatness, but long gone are the days of yesteryear where weeks and weeks could painfully pass without a single compelling new game to play. While 2021 may not be remembered as a juggernaut year for gaming, it boasts its fair share of great games.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

We’re giving away eight 2K console games, including NBA 2K22!

Christmas is a time of giving, when spreading the festive cheer is as important as anything else. So to celebrate the holiday season, we’ve teamed up with 2K to spread the festive cheer by giving away eight copies of some of the publisher’s best games to people in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Inven Global Awards: Player of the year for 2021 (nominees)

Despite the pandemic, the 2021 LoL esports scene played its full schedule. Teams and players shined throughout the process, and there were some that stood out among the best. The World Championship crowned EDward Gaming, but there were plenty of other great players that need recognition. Regardless of their positions,...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

League of Legends champions we’d love to see get crossovers

It has been a bit of a strange time in the world of Runeterra recently. For the first time since we were introduced to League of Legends’ inaugural batch of Summoner’s Rift denizens over a decade ago, one of its champions spread her wings and appeared in a whole new arena. We’re talking of course about Jinx who, through Riot Games’ Arcane collaboration with Epic Games’ Fortnite, appeared aboard the Battle Bus.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Bowser's Fury | Games of the Year

No, the headline is not lazy shorthand. As much as I enjoy Super Mario 3D World, it's Bowser's Fury that has delighted me the most this year -- for many, many reasons, which I shall now inflict upon you. Let's skip the part where I praise the quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Splitgate and Halo Infinite can “help each other” to revitalise arena shooters

Splitgate was one of the most surprising games of 2021 thanks to its free-to-play open beta that surged in popularity when brought to consoles. While it enjoyed a successful summer, with concurrent player counts well into the hundreds of thousands, many worried that by the end of the year it would suffer at the hands of the series that influenced it: Halo.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Xbox Game Pass added more than $6,300 of games in 2021

Xbox Game Pass has had a cracking year and everyone, including us, is in agreement that the value of the service has skyrocketed this year. Xbox Games Studios games like Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and Forza Horizon 5 gave the service a premium sheen, while third-party franchises pulled in new subscribers. But, what is the worth of all the games added to Game Pass this year? What kind of value are you actually getting for a year’s worth of Game Pass?
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Seven games we want to see on Sony’s rumoured Game Pass competitor at launch

It has long been thought that Sony is developing a subscription service for PlayStation that could rival Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service – and according to a report from Bloomberg earlier in 2021, that is indeed the case. Dubbed ‘Spartacus’ internally, this service will reportedly have three subscription tiers, with a large library of the best PS4 games and best PS5 games available to those that pay for the more expensive second and third tier of the service.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The Loadout’s Game of the Year 2021 nominees: Hitman 3

There have been countless ‘holy shit’ moments in gaming this year, but the one which asserts itself most vividly in my mind is the moment I was first greeted by the blinding opulence of Hitman 3’s Burj Al-Ghazali. Now, I’m no astronomer – evidenced by me thinking ‘bloody hell, this building’s as tall as the sun’ as I entered its atrium – but I know star power when I see it, and developer IO Interactive certainly went all out on it for the World of Assassination trilogy’s concluding chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nominees for Destructoid’s Best Mobile Game of 2021

This a celly, that’s a tool (and also a device to play games on) After the nightmare that was 2020, it was nice to see the world make a little progress over the past 12 months as we slowly inched toward whatever the new normal is going to be from now on. Stores reopened, lockdowns ended, masks were burned in premature celebration, and millions of people around the world were inoculated and boosted against COVID-19.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The Loadout’s Game of the Year 2021 nominees: Deathloop

2021 has been a year where developers tried new ideas and changed how they approached traditional gaming genres. It Takes Two brought new, inventive two-player co-op mechanics and gameplay. Resident Evil Village provided a thrilling, greatest hits of horror structure. But Deathloop, my personal pick for The Loadout’s Game of...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy