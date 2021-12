Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines are not as effective in fighting off the Omicron variant compared to other strains, according to a new study published Monday. Researchers from the University of Oxford said in the pre-print paper that they had discovered a “substantial fall” in neutralizing antibodies when the Omicron variant was introduced to blood samples 28 days after participants received their second dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO