Fintech firm iCapital Network valued at over $6 billion after latest funding

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

(Reuters) -Financial technology platform iCapital Network said on Thursday it had fetched a valuation of more than $6 billion after raising $50 million in a funding round led by private equity firm WestCap. Venture capital firms Apollo Global Management...

Related
Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jared Kushner’s global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, a person familiar with the fund-raising effort told Reuters on Thursday. Kushner, a former top aide to former President Donald Trump who is married to his...
ECONOMY
Crypto companies raised just over $25 billion in venture funding during 2021

Just over 1,700 venture capital deals focused on the crypto space occurred in 2021, netting these startups, projects and protocols some $25.1 billion in financing. Compared to 2020, the new figures represent a 126% increase year-over-year in the number of deals and a 719% increase year-over-year in total funding. These findings were included in The Block Research’s 2022 Digital Asset Outlook Report.
MARKETS
Fintech Firm Avant Announces Launch of Digital Banking Platform

a financial technology firm that aims to give middle-income consumers access to the credit they “deserve,” has announced the official launch of Avant Banking. The launch of Avant Banking further expands the firm’s financial product portfolio of personal loans, credit cards and auto refinance. This announcement has come after the Fintech platform’s acquisition of Zero Financial, Inc. and its virtual banking app, Level, in April of this year.
BUSINESS
Rocket Acquires Truebill for $1.275 Billion in Big Fintech Deal

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), a leading online lender including mortgages, has acquired Truebill for $1.275 billion in cash. Rocket’s current market cap is around $30 billion. Truebill is a digital platform that instantly uncovers and tracks your subscriptions enabling users to cancel these fees quickly to save money. Truebill...
BUSINESS
Rec Room Valued at $3.5B after new $145M Funding Round

Once a niche social virtual reality (VR) platform before expanding to more traditional devices like smartphones and consoles, Rec Room has today announced a new funding round and a massive valuation. Closing a new $145 million USD investment, Rec Room is now valued at $3.5 billion. It was only back...
MARKETS
The Right Way to Develop Lasting Partnerships with Fintech Firms

More than five years ago, I wrote an article for the ABA Banking Journal outlining my stance as to why financial institutions should embrace working with fintech firms. As the CEO of a fintech company myself, I can understand why banks may be hesitant or not know how to join forces with firms like ours—especially those that are still in the early stages or actively pursuing their first clients.
BUSINESS
Financial Services Firm Trezeo Acquired by Pan-European Fintech Monese

The team at Trezeo is pleased to confirm that their business has been acquired by European Fintech Monese. As mentioned in the update from Trezeo, Monese provides easily accessible, mobile money accounts to millions across Europe and is “aimed at the rapidly scaling untraditional workforce: those who are moving to the gig economy, working on a side-hustle or finding a niche in the creative economy.”
BUSINESS
Cerner Gains as Oracle Snaps up Medical Records Firm for Over $28 Billion

Investing.com – Cerner stock (NASDAQ:CERN) rose 1.1%, to $90.86, after the company said Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) would buy it for $95 a share, or around $28.3 billion. Trading in Cerner shares was halted earlier in the day pending the news. Oracle shares fell 3%. Expected to close some time in...
STOCKS
Rec Room's value soars after another giant funding haul

Seattle-based social gaming startup Rec Room has raised $145 million and reached a value of $3.5 billion. The massive round continues a big year for Rec Room, which raised $100 million in March and reached a value of $1.25 billion. According to Rec Room, the startup was the first virtual reality company to hit "unicorn status," or a value of at least $1 billion.
MARKETS
Indian fintech giant Razorpay valued at $7.5 billion in $375 million funding

The Bangalore-headquartered startup, which is a market leader in payments processing in India, said Sunday evening it has raised $375 million in its Series F financing round. The new round, which brings more capital to the startup than all its other previous financings put together, was co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.
BUSINESS
India’s OfBusiness valued at $5 billion in $325 million funding

Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the startup’s $325 million Series G financing round. Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, invested in OfBusiness through its new $10 billion+ fund called Alpha Wave Ventures II. TechCrunch, which first reported about Falcon Edge...
BUSINESS
FinTech Firm Avant Debuts Avant Banking

Avant, a FinTech focused on getting credit access for middle-income consumers, announced Thursday (Dec. 16) that is has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Avant Banking. Avant Banking will come with access to spending accounts, debit cards, ACH transfers and access to early payday funds for customers with direct...
BUSINESS
Innovaccer valued at $3.2 billion in $150 million funding

Mubadala Capital led the $150 million Series E round, pushing the startup’s all-time raise to over $375 million. Whale Rock Capital, Avidity Partners, OMERS Growth Equity, Dragoneer and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, as well as existing investors including Tiger Global, B Capital Group, Microsoft’s M12 fund and Steadview Capital also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
Arlington firm launches $25M fintech-focused VC fund

After two decades in the fintech space, Arlington-based First Rate is looking to help early-stage startups break into the industry. With plans to invest $25 million over the next three years, the wealth management solutions-focused financial software company has launched a new corporate venture arm. First Rate Ventures will help others scale through funding and its network in the industry, said Managing Director Marshall Smith.
BUSINESS
Dentons Defends Cryptocurrency Firm Constellation Network in Proposed Investor Class Action Over Token Swap Confusion

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dentons partner Joel D. Siegel has entered an appearance for San Francisco-based Constellation Network in a pending investor class action over its issuance of two cryptocurrency tokens, the ERC-20 DAG and the Mainnet DAG. The action, filed Nov. 16 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott, accuses the company and its top executives of preventing investors from swapping their ERC-20 tokens and creating confusion between the two classes of tokens. Constellation, which raised $33.7 million in a 2018 initial coin offering, specializes in cybersecurity for Big Data sets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:21-cv-08869, Morgan et al v. Constellation Network, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
'This is weird and murky.' Trump SPAC deal values firm at more than $10 billion despite red flags

New York (CNN Business) — Former President Donald Trump's new media venture has no known revenue or product. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) posted an investor presentation last week that appears to contain errors and seems to have been partially copied and pasted from the internet. Bizarrely, one slide defines a user as a "sales representative who travels to visit customers," a definition that makes little sense given that this is a media company, not a sales platform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norway wealth fund 'weeds out' nine firms over ESG risks

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has conducted a risk-based screening of 442 companies this year, concluding that it would refrain from investing in nine of those firms, it said on Tuesday. "Our pre-screening builds on and strengthens our long-standing work with...
BUSINESS
WestCap Leads a $1 Billion Funding Round for NYDIG, Values the Company at $7B

NYDIG’s total valuation skyrocketed to $7 billion after a whopping $1 billion funding round led by growth equity firm WestCap. Cryptocurrency custody firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) announced an equity funding round that saw a massive $1 billion in growth capital. The company announced the news of...
BUSINESS

