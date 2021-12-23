ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields (ankle) missed practice on Thursday

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, where there was a bit of a red flag surrounding an important Bears player.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury, which had him listed as limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough. But he did not practice Thursday due to that ankle injury, which is certainly alarming with the game just a few days away.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
  • CB Xavier Crawford (concussion)
  • WR Jakeem Grant (concussion)
  • QB Justin Fields (ankle)
  • OT Jason Peters (ankle)

The Bears were without four players during Wednesday’s practice, the most notable of which was rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is nursing an ankle injury suffered against the Vikings on Monday. Fields was listed as limited on Wednesday’s walkthrough report, and this certainly isn’t encouraging heading into Sunday’s game. Andy Dalton did return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he’d be starting if Fields can’t go.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Jakeem Grant and cornerback Xavier Crawford remain sidelined with concussions. Left tackle Jason Peters, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Packers in Week 14, remains out. With just three games left this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if rookie Teven Jenkins gets the nod at left tackle for the rest of the season.

Limited

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Full Participation

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
  • NT Eddie Goldman (finger)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)
  • WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)
  • LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)
  • DT Khyiris Tonga (shoulder)

There were several players that were listed as full participants during Thursday’s practice, including linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been nursing a hamstring injury for the past two weeks. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings, but it didn’t hold him out of practice. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman suffered a finger injury, but he was listed as a full participant. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga returned to practice after battling a shoulder injury. Receiver Marquise Goodwin, who was sidelined with a foot injury for several weeks, was a full participant in practice for the first time in awhile.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

  • WR Isaiah Coulter (PS)
  • S Tashaun Gipson
  • DT Akiem Hicks
  • TE Jesper Horsted
  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  • TE Jesse James
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • OC Bill Lazor
  • RB Ryan Nall
  • DT Bilal Nichols
  • WR Allen Robinson

