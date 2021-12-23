ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Jazzfest 2022 Announces Postponement of Most Live Events

By JazzTimes

 3 days ago

Some shows will be livestreamed, others will happen at a later date. Over the past few days, it began to seem inevitable, and now the official word is out from NYC Winter Jazzfest 2022: Most of the 18th annual confab’s in-person events, originally scheduled...



downbeat.com

NYC Winter JazzFest Readies for Anything

If COVID cooperates, there will be a live New York City Winter JazzFest, and it will be spectacular. Scheduled for Jan. 13–22, the festival has a massive lineup of great music and social consciousness. The festival’s most recent announcement is a partnership with the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, the New School and Mutual Mentorship for Musicians (M³) called This Is Movement: Towards Liberation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Library Winter Events

PASO ROBLES — Join the Paso Robles Library upcoming winter events. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah Library Book Group kicks off New Year with the vividly imagined tale. The Library Book Group Zoom discussion of Kristin Hannah’s Winter Garden on Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m. The book is...
PASO ROBLES, CA
jazztimes.com

Savannah Music Festival Announces First Wave of Artists for 2022 Event

The Savannah Music Festival has always celebrated a diverse cross-section of American roots music, with jazz as one of several genres represented. The 2022 edition of the festival is no exception, with several jazz artists and groups appearing between March 24 and April 9. During its first week, March 24-28, the festival will feature “Remembering Ray Brown” with bassist Christian McBride, pianist Benny Green, and drummer Jeff Hamilton, as well as the Sean Jones Quartet, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony presenting “Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready.” Guitarists John Jorgensen and Frank Vignola perform during the second week (March 29-April 4). And during the final week of the 17-day festival, the Emmet Cohen Trio and vocalist Samara Joy will appear. Among the notable roots-music artists performing at the festival, which takes place at venues all over downtown Savannah, Ga., are Bruce Hornsby, Béla Fleck, Corey Harris, and Leyla McCalla.
SAVANNAH, GA
KBTX.com

Dine Around Jones Crossing event postponed to 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Dine Around Jones Crossing event that was scheduled for Dec. 18 has been canceled, according to event coordinators. A statement from the coordinators said the weather this weekend is less than ideal for an outdoor event. Ticket holders will be contacted and issued refunds, but they’re hoping to push the event into early 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes announces Winter Dreamland summoning event

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have announced the Winter Dreamland summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes, which will feature characters clad in holiday-themed outfits. The event will feature Mirabilis: Sugarplum Vision (voiced by Heather Halley, art by Enkyo Yuichiro), Artur: Silver Saint (voiced by Adin Rudd, art by Tobi), Manuela: Silver Caroler (voiced by Veronica Taylor, art by ekao), and Lysithea: Gifted Students as a duo (voiced by Janice Roman Roku + Brina Palencia, art by Amagaitaro). Mirabilis has the skills Dreamflake, Whimsical Dream, Bracing Stance 3, Spd Cantrip 3, and Ground Orders 3. Artur can use Snow Globe+, Iceberg, Odd Follow-Up 3, and D/R Far Save 3. Manuela’s lineup is Winter Rapier+, Ignis, Atk/Spd Form 3, and Special Fighter 3. Finally, Lysithea comes with Sweet Yule Log, Moonbow, Swift Sparrow 3, A/R Far Trace 3, and C Feud 3.
VIDEO GAMES
The Blade

Yoga event welcomes winter

In celebration of the winter solstice, a special yoga event is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wildwood Preserve Metropark in the Ward Pavilion, organizers announced. "This celebration of the winter solstice will include a guided candlelight walk from the Ward Pavilion to the covered bridge and back, followed by a gentle Yin yoga practice inside the Ward Pavilion, ending with meditation," a news release stated. "The intent will be to create a quiet inner experience that prepares us to welcome in the beauty of the winter season."
YOGA
Sonic State

Polyverse Announces Winter Sale

Comet - A clean, beautiful reverb with 5 preset morphing slots - $109. Gatekeeper - A fast, accurate, and flexible volume modulator- $39. The Infected Mushroom Bundle (Manipulator, Gatekeeper and I Wish) $199. The Everything Bundle (Manipulator, Comet, Gatekeeper and I Wish) - $299. More information:. More From: POLYVERSE MUSIC.
ELECTRONICS
WLUC

Bonifas Art Center winter events

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is looking for artists for its newest art show. It’s called “All Mixed Up” and it has only one requirement – all artwork must use more than one media. “We’re offering a mixed media show to have a...
ESCANABA, MI
Observer

Dunkirk seniors announce coming events

The December birthday luncheon will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Anyone with a December birthday is asked to call the Senior Center to register. They may bring a guest at a cost of $5. The Senior Center will be having a “Welcome the New Year” pot luck sinner on Saturday,...
DUNKIRK, NY
dotesports.com

Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event now live

‘Tis the season to chill with your friends—in Overwatch, at least. After a short delay earlier this week, the 2021 Winter Wonderland event is now live, bringing with it modes like Yeti Hunt, Freezethaw Elimination, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Players can also unlock five new Legendary skins and acquire three Epic skins through weekly challenges. The event runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Cory Wong announces his most insane extra-musical event to date: Wong On Ice

We’ve officially come to terms with the fact that Cory Wong is so much more than just an electric guitar player. He’s also an absolute music-making machine – three albums over the course of 12 months testifies to that – as well as a successful talkshow host. It’s true – see Cory and The Wongnotes if you don’t believe us.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas designer decks the halls of celebrity homes

Christopher Todd’s luxurious holiday designs evoke a sense of childhood wonder. “There is nothing better than the look and smell of Christmas,” Todd said. “It makes you feel good.”. Todd, owner and principal designer of Christopher Todd Designs, travels around the country designing and installing magical Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Darshak Rana

Celebrating Christmas In Las Vegas Is Heaven

Celebrating Christmas in Las Vegas is heaven. Las Vegas is well-known for its penchant for staging massive events. It's not just around the holidays that this is the case. A terrific time to visit Las Vegas around the holidays, and several hotels are advertising "socially-disconnected" Christmas family fun this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/24 Christmas Eve CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist The snow has ended. Snow totals will generally be under 1″ around the area with little or no accumulation in the city, though car tops and grassy surfaces may very well be covered. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: A dry evening with a little bit of rain overnight… patchy freezing drizzle/rain well north. Temps will only fall to around 40. Tomorrow/Christmas: Periods of rain… tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos

Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls. Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.
CELEBRITIES

