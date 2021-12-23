Winter Jazzfest 2022 Announces Postponement of Most Live Events

The Savannah Music Festival has always celebrated a diverse cross-section of American roots music, with jazz as one of several genres represented. The 2022 edition of the festival is no exception, with several jazz artists and groups appearing between March 24 and April 9. During its first week, March 24-28, the festival will feature “Remembering Ray Brown” with bassist Christian McBride, pianist Benny Green, and drummer Jeff Hamilton, as well as the Sean Jones Quartet, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony presenting “Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready.” Guitarists John Jorgensen and Frank Vignola perform during the second week (March 29-April 4). And during the final week of the 17-day festival, the Emmet Cohen Trio and vocalist Samara Joy will appear. Among the notable roots-music artists performing at the festival, which takes place at venues all over downtown Savannah, Ga., are Bruce Hornsby, Béla Fleck, Corey Harris, and Leyla McCalla.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO