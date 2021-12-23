ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Punknews Podcast #572.5!

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of the Punknews Podcast is now...

www.punknews.org

iheart.com

Watch Gayle Hear Her Song "ABCDEFU" On The Radio For The First Time

Gayle's song "ABCDEFU" is at the center of thousands of TikTok's and its made its way to the radio too. Artists often talk about how emotional it is to hear their songs on the radio for the first time and Gayle's reaction is definitely that, emotional!. It was featured as...
Rolling Stone

‘500 Greatest Albums’ Podcast: How Shakira Reshaped Latin Pop

With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist ever. She’s been nominated for six Grammys and has won 11 Latin Grammys, giving her a Guinness World Record. By nearly all accounts, she’s one of the biggest stars on the planet. But within her decades-long career, there’s one album that set her up for massive global fame and in many ways, predicted it all: 1998’s Dónde Están los Ladrones? Dónde Están los Ladrones? is an eclectic pop album with a rock edge that broke Shakira into the U.S. Latin market, and made her a household...
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
insideradio.com

Stitcher: 2021 Brought Podcast Listener Growth.

There were dips in podcast listening, but in the long run the small decreases seen during the pandemic could better be described as blips, according to Stitcher’s year-end update. Not only has listening “fully recovered,” it says, but tuning hours have grown during 2021 to top pre-pandemic levels.
WWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

Bob Marley’s favorite singer Dennis Brown recorded 1971′s astonishing If I Follow My Heart as a young teenager; he’s an anomaly among singers of his age in that none of his songs exploit the fact that he’s a kid. Brown sings experientially if not always emotionally mature songs in a pubescent wail that had hardly dimmed by the time he entered his 20s as a long-haired mystic. The title track in particular is one of those love songs that feels like it’s always been around, delivered over the deep-burrowing bass so beloved in Jamaican popular music.
wshu.org

Listen today: Spirituals for Chirstmas

We'll enjoy a wonderful medley of Spirituals for Christmas during our music today, along with Brahms' First Serenade for Orchestra. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Listen now: Repose

Repose has been a part of late nights on Classical IPR for decades. But have you ever wanted to hear the show outside of the 10 p.m. time slot?. We've got you covered with our on-demand Repose playlist. Beautiful, relaxing music is available any time, day or night! Listen on...
wshu.org

Listen tonight: A Chanticleer Christmas

Tonight Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices" presents a program of holiday favorites new and old. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Nic Morreale (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
Punknews.org

Nowhere Fast is in the studio

Louisville rockers Nowhere Fast have started recording their next record over at DeadBird Studios, see below for the announcement. The band will also be playing their first show since Covid on January 15th at The Portal at Fifteen Twelve Creative, click here for the details of the show.
Punknews.org

Cheekface releases “Featured Singer” lyric video

Cheekface have released a lyric video for their new song "Featured Singer". The video was created by Lenore Melo. The song appears to be a standalone single. Cheekface released Emphatically No. earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Nothing announce rescheduled US shows with Bambara and Midwife

Nothing have announced rescheduled tour dates for January 2022. The dates are for their tour with Bambara and Midwife. Both of their Brooklyn shows will require proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory. Refunds are available if needed and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Nothing released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the new dates below.
undertheradarmag.com

The Listening Party

Tim’s Twitter Listening Party was one of the few bright parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when the world was in full lockdown in early to mid 2020. Tim Burgess, frontman for the Madchester/Britpop band The Charlatans, came up with the simple idea—having musicians live tweet while fans collectively all listen to one of their albums at a preset time—after seeing actor Riz Ahmed spontaneously tweet along in 2011 to his film Four Lions. It was showing on British TV at the time and Burgess just happened to be watching and also on Twitter. Four years later he put that idea into action, doing a the first Twitter listening party in 2015 for the 25th anniversary of The Charlatans’ debut album, Some Friendly. In March 2020, as the lockdown took hold, he did it again, for the 30th anniversary of the album. Some Friendly was an important album for Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, who bought it when he was 17, and he tweeted Burgess about it, which led to Burgess suggesting a listening party for the Scottish band’s self-titled debut. Blur and Oasis were next and the whole thing grew from there, to the point that Burgess got Paul McCartney to take part in a listening party for his new album McCartney III and there were upwards of three listening parties a weeknight and six on weekend days.
stanford.edu

9 Podcast Episodes to Listen to This Holiday Season

Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying some downtime at home, the holidays are a great time to cozy up with a podcast. For your listening pleasure, we’ve pulled together this year’s top-performing podcast episodes from the Stanford Graduate School of Business community.
insideradio.com

Are Podcast Listeners Ready To Return To Live Events? Survey Shows Many Are.

As the news of the past few weeks has shown, the pandemic is not yet over. But as podcasters contemplate returning to the road in the New Year, there is fresh data suggesting listeners are ready to buy tickets to live events and tapings. A MARU/Matchbox national survey commissioned by Cumulus Media finds over a third of weekly podcast listeners are interested in live events with podcasts. And among heavy podcast listeners – those that consume six or more hours of podcast content per week – interest levels are even higher.
Punknews.org

The Venomous Pinks finish tracking new album

The Venomous Pinks have announced that they have finished tracking their new album. The band posted the news on their Instagram page in a post that reads in part,. "Exciting news! Tracking is done for the new album!!!! Words can’t express the hard work and dedication that went into creating/writing our first album ever. We laughed, we cried, we argued, we bled our hearts out, but at the end of the day - we are sisters and love being in a band together. This will be vulnerability in its purest form. A no hold back album written for you. Yes, you, the fans, who we consider our friends at home and on the road."
decibelmagazine.com

Demo:listen: Ootheca

Demo:listen death metal, Death-Doom, grind, Ootheca, Salt Lake City, Utah. The particular timeline in which we find ourselves sees death metal getting not only stronger but more relevant every year. As the world turns and turns to shit, new generations of desensitized, highly adept extreme metal musicians are continuously answering that sempiternal call to conjure forth death metal from the black cosmos. Likewise, as the death metal keeps getting stronger, the inspiration flows ever on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NME

Listen to a special episode of the NME Gaming Podcast talking about our favourite games of 2021

The NME Gaming Podcast has launched just in time to discuss the games of the year alongside some great guests. Host Louise Blain led proceedings with guests Jake Tucker, Imogen Mellor, and Baby Queen. Jake Tucker is NME Gaming’s commissioning editor, while Imogen Mellor is features producer for PCGamer. Baby Queen is an upcoming indie-pop alternative singer most recently nominated for BBC Sound of 2022. Baby Queen also now has a gaming music show through BBC Sounds.
