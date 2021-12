Netizens reacted to the BTS members RM and Suga's supposed 'lovestagram'. On December 21, one netizen created a post titled, "BTS's lovestagram started". Here, the netizen included a photo that RM had previously posted on his personal Instagram, along with a photo that Suga recently posted on his own Instagram. Both photos looked very similar, from the chair they sat in to the angle that the photo was taken from. Upon seeing the photos, many netizens playfully claimed that the BTS members were taking part in a 'lovestagram', which is a common term to describe lovers posting similar photos on Instagram to hint at their relationship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO