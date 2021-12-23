ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5 Ways To Recycle, Reuse Or Donate Unwanted Christmas Gifts

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just the name of the game that sometimes presents, given with the best of intentions, just aren’t right for you. Maybe it’s a...

WHNT-TV

'Christmas Charities Year Round' Seeking Pre-teen Gift Donations

Being less than two weeks from Christmas morning, many children are anticipating waking up to open presents, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for all. Christmas Charities Year Round is working on a drive to find enough gifts for the hundreds of children they serve.
CHARITIES
spartanburg.com

Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle Tips for the Holiday Season

Christmas has traditionally been a season for giving. However, few gift recipients would welcome a gift of trash, food scraps or old tires. Careful consideration during the purchase of gifts will reduce the amount of useless packaging material, unusable product or senseless do-dads that end up in the wastebasket before Christmas day is over.
SPARTANBURG, SC
dailycitizen.news

Recycle & Reuse: How to make baking eco-friendly

Scent and taste are two of the most powerful sensory experiences that can bring back memories. The scent and sweet taste of cinnamon rolls always makes me think of Christmas morning as a kid after going through Santa’s presents for me and right before my parents took their Christmas morning nap.
ENVIRONMENT
lushome.com

Artsy Alternative Christmas Trees, Fun Design Ideas to Reuse and Recycle Pipes

Elegant alternative Christmas trees created with black metal pipes, unique gifts, holiday decorations. Alternative Christmas trees are perfect design ideas for recycling and Green holiday decor. Christmas takes us to a magic world with Santa Claus and its reindeer, snowy winter scenes, and festive homes. While we are enjoying the warmth of our homes, jingling bells, stars, gifts, and sweets smell, recycling, and creative design ideas help protect the planet. DIY crafts and alternative Christmas trees are fun creations bringing a lot of laughs and joy. You can contribute to the environmental protection and design of this inspiring atmosphere of Green winter holidays by dedicating a part of your time to handmade Christmas decorations and alternative Christmas trees.
ENVIRONMENT
tworivertimes.com

Is That Gift Wrapping Recyclable? Probably Not.

Early bird shoppers have probably already purchased their holiday gifts. Boxes of toys, clothes, books and more are being delivered by harried UPS, FedEx and Amazon drivers every day. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw near, procras- tinators will jump on the gift-buying bandwagon. But purchasing the gifts is just the first step in the holiday present parade. Once all the gifts arrive, they have to be swathed in paper and tied up in bows or placed in bags – away from prying eyes until the big day.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ABC 4

Creative ways to reuse old items

Clever Octopus is Salt Lake’s only nonprofit arts and crafts thrift store. The company hopes to keep unnecessary waste out of the landfill by turning affordable, donated supplies into new, creative things. Communications Coordinator, Kate Jarman Gates, is here to share what creative reuse means. She teaches how you...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
savmn.com

Recycle your unwanted holiday lights

This City is accepting unwanted holiday lights through the end of January. Lights can be deposited in a container located at the Community Center, just outside of the entrance to City Hall. The lights will be brought to Tech Dump, a 501(c)(3) electronic waste recycler with a mission to protect...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Recycling Centers Dealing With Many ‘Non-Recyclables’ After Christmas

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you have boxes and wrapping paper sprawled across your living room? Are you wondering what to do with all the extra trash? You’re not alone. Waste centers across the Metroplex are experiencing one of their busiest weeks of the year, including Republic Services’ recycling center of Plano. “A lot of folks mean well when they recycle, but a lot of the items can cause more harm than good,” said Ben Ayers, an operational manager for the facility. They say it’s common for folks around the metroplex to be unsure about what to recycle from their holiday celebrations. Which results in...
PLANO, TX
stlpublicradio.org

Nonprofits juggle the costs of unwanted donations and alienating donors

Old tube TVs, used paint and artificial Christmas trees with missing pieces are just some of the things that end up at nonprofit donation centers and are expensive to dispose of properly. Many nonprofits have rules against accepting certain items, but they face a dilemma when it comes to rejecting...
CHARITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Educator Collects Christmas Gift Donations for Class

Boxes of food and bag of gifts lined the sidewalk at Burnet Elementary in Dallas Tuesday, ready for parents to pick them up for Christmas. "What you are seeing here," educator Eric Hale said, "I call it my community of care." For the second year in a row Hale, who...
DALLAS, TX

