EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1320. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.1293 and then grow to reach 1.1351. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 1.1320. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1370; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.1180.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO