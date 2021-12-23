ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Potter found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

By Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hennepin County jury found ex-Minnesota cop Kimberly Potter guilty of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter on December 23 for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop on April 11. Potter pleaded not guilty on both charges, saying that she mistook her...

Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Outrage Among Police Officers as Photo Taken in BPD Headquarters Circulates

Controversy is swirling amongst Boston Police Officers and the community as a whole, following photos posted to social media which many are calling offensive. The photos, which appear to have been taken in the Boston Police Headquarters Media Room, was then posted on a Boston Police program’s official Instagram account.
BOSTON, MA

