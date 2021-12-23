Why it makes sense to draft a QB this draft

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
A pair of 7-7 teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the Dolphins and Saints meet on "Monday Night Football." And they're both getting hot at the right time. The Saints stunned the Buccaneers as well as the rest of the NFL when they traveled to Tampa Bay and beat Tom Brady for the fourth straight time in the regular season. New Orleans recorded its first shut out since facing the Dolphins in London during Week 4 of the 2017 season.
Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Before the Saints named Ian Book their starting quarterback for Week 16, they called Drew Brees to see if he would potentially come out of retirement. Jeff Duncan of Nola.com first reported that New Orleans tried to “lure” Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately declined the offer.
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that quarterback Justin Fields is too banged up to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Foles will get the start instead because Andy Dalton is also out with an injury. Talk about ruining Christmas. Nagy made one other questionable decision and one head-scratching...
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas night, but the game didn’t end without controversy. Former Packers’ star Desmond Howard ripped the officiating after the game, after officials appeared to miss a pretty clear-cut pass interference call. He tweeted, “What a horrible no call...
Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
Aaron Rodgers is doing something very cool with his record football. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The first of the three TD passes gave Rodgers 443 in his career. That surpassed Brett Favre’s record of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers.
The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff odds were dealt a major blow with their home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, which quarterback Kirk Cousins sees was a “difficult” defeat. The Vikings had their fair share of ups and downs over the course of the contest....
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
