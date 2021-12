On Friday, Governor Kate Brown urged Oregonians to get COVID-19 booster shots to protect against the Omicron variant. Brown said, “While we are all still learning about this new variant, it is clear from the experiences of the United Kingdom and other countries that we have only weeks to prepare before Omicron hits our communities and health care systems in full force”. Brown said masks, vaccines, and the efforts of health care workers, public health partners, and National Guard members “…have seen us through the Delta surge”. Brown said the same statewide, collaborative efforts will be needed to get through the Omicron situation.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO