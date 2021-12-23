Thought for the Week: Peace

With our hearts brimming over with the acceptance of the Christ child of love and light, the blessed peace of God rests in smiling repose within and around us. This feeling of total peace is deliciously indescribable, yet what a joy to experience! I remember having these zenith moments when, it’s...
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
My sister got married at Christmas so she wouldn’t have to bank on good weather. This is a very my-sister rationale: like her father before her, she is a worrier. She tries to contain her anxiety by planning for the worst. The night before the wedding, my father fell...
Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
SITTING atop a 130ft stone pillar is the most remote and possibly the highest church in the world. For years mystery has surrounded the Katshki Pillar in Georgia as it remains unknown how the church got on top of the monolith limestone structure or who first built it. The mysterious...
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Priscilla Dowden-White, center, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Louisiana, reads “Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem” by Dr. Maya Angelou during the 28th Annual Louisiana Area Historical Museum Mid-Town Church Walk Dec. 12. The Bethel Choir also performed. Other participating parishes that provided holiday inspiration in words, music and prayer were First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian. More than 100 people attended or participated in the holiday tradition.
Recently, a very dear friend and pastor here in Victoria shared a book with me. The book, “Living Toward A Vision,” written by Walter Brueggemann is a biblical reflection on the word “Shalom” which most people recognize as “peace.”. Wikipedia says, “Shalom is a Hebrew...
Last week I wrote about a word I made up to describe a condition I live with much of the time: peacelessness—one root, two suffixes. I think it describes the condition of the culture I inhabit as well. Peacefulness, only one suffix different, is a state of being that...
In Jesus is a peace that partners with what the Bible calls unconditional love and brings a togetherness that is unshakeable. "For a child is born to us, a son is given to us…and he will be called…Prince of Peace. His government and its peace will never end." Isaiah 9:6-7 The word for peace in the original language of the Old Testament is Shalom. In the Hebrew language, 'shalom' means to be safe, whole, complete, friendly, good. The prophet Isaiah, about 700 years before the birth of Christ, foretold the coming of the Messiah with this description: one who would bring true peace (shalom) to the inhabitants of earth. Shalom is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of a system of living that produces life, goodness, completeness and brings great hope. Shalom does this by bringing together moving pieces to create a working together so that all who live in that community can benefit.
The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
The University of Delaware’s Trabant University Center is typically a hive of activity, buzzing with students grabbing lunch or coffee or attending an event or movie. But it will now also offer a place for prayer, meditation and reflection. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, students and staff celebrated the opening...
My wife and I were sitting on our couch talking about the upcoming holiday season, and I asked her what she wanted for Christmas. Needing some time to think, she asked me what was on my own wish list. I started thinking of when I was a kid and Christmas...
The world today seems critically poised between two opposing destinies. Optimists picture one of unlimited human progress, driven by science breakthroughs for cheap energy, abundant food production, and the elimination of disease and even aging. Pessimists imagine a future of global comeuppance as our excesses of consumption and pollution spark environmental catastrophes and rouse deep-seated rivalries until we descend into a new Dark Age.
Pope Francis is seeking to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family. It came halfway through a yearlong celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a big rally in Rome In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines had forced families to spend more time together. But he noted that...
(AP) — Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis used his Christmas address […]
In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, came to his defense.“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the forward to a book Robinson published that year.Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the...
TIJERAS – There are eight dogs here at the Masleña Rescue Foundation, a 22-acre animal sanctuary off NM 337. You know that because they are all right there with you as soon as you drive through the gate. It takes only a little while longer to find out...
A Fox News guest said on Wednesday said she’s “glad the Salvation Army is suffering” for asking White donors to apologize for racism. In April, the Christian charitable organization’s International Social Justice Commission released a guide titled, “Let’s Talk About Racism.”. “While many Salvationists...
