Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) offer an optimistic outlook for AUD/USD, expecting the major to rise all through 2022. “A key uncertainty could be the outcome of the Federal election due in May. While the opposition Labor Party is currently well ahead in most opinion polls, a tight result or even a ‘hung’ parliament could potentially impact investor sentiment. But a center-left government, as evidenced in the US, could see a big boost to government spending.”

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO