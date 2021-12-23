ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Ten-man Porto trample Benfica 3-0 to advance in Portuguese Cup

 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Porto’s Brazilian striker Evanilson scored twice and was sent off in the first half as they beat visitors Benfica 3-0 in a frantic clash to reach the...

Soccer-Arsenal cement top four spot with 5-0 win at Norwich

NORWICH, England (Reuters) -Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win at hapless bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka’s double helping them to secure the victory as they consolidated fourth place in the Premier League. Saka opened the scoring early on before Kieran Tierney added another goal just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer-Leaders City hit six in Boxing Day goal feast

(Reuters) – Manchester City led the way in a bumper Boxing Day goal feast in the Premier League on Sunday with a 6-3 win over Leicester City sending them six points clear at the top of the standings. The opening five games of the COVID-19 impacted festive programme delivered...
PREMIER LEAGUE

