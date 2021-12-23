Providence schools make sure kids are warm, well-fed for the holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven schools in Providence held events on Thursday to help make sure its students and their families have a healthy and safe holiday break.

Families were able to pick up seven days’ worth of lunches and winter coats for their children, as well as at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Four of the locations also had COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people ages 5 and up and held raffles for those who attended.

The events were the result of a collaboration between the R.I. Department of Education, R.I. Department of Health, and Sodexo Food Services.

“We want every member of our Providence school community to be safe in and out of school this season,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “These clinics are a great way to share holiday cheer and keep Providence families safe this winter. We’re grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make these events possible.”

In a statement, acting Superintendent Javier Montañez said the school department is making an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the community to help keep families safe during the holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.