ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Justice For Daunte Wright: Kim Potter Found Guilty On All Counts

By Bruce C.T. Wright
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7mSr_0dUvTngr00
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, holds a Daunte Wright image outside the Hennepin County Government Center as the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter begins on December 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. | Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

A jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict in the case of a former Minnesota police officer who killed a young Black man during a routine traffic stop after purportedly mistaking a gun for a Taser, ABC7 reports.

Kim Potter‘s conviction for killing Daunte Wright, 20, came after four days of jury deliberation. The 49-year-old former Brooklyn Center officer, who was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, faces up to 25 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines.

The legal team representing Wright’s family said after the verdict that Potter’s conviction is the type of accountability especially needed when it comes to law enforcement.

“The family of Daunte Wright is relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend,” civil rights attorneys Benjamin Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms said in a brief statement emailed to NewsOne on Thursday afternoon. “From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols.”

The attorneys added: “If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change. We must now turn our attention to ensuring that Kim Potter receives the strongest and most just sentence possible. It is also imperative that we focus on the conduct of Brooklyn Center and pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death.”

Amid the news, NAACP President Derrick Johnson offered a sobering truth: “this verdict does not correct the wrongful killing of Daunte Wright.”

After hearing the defense blame Wright’s death on himself, the jury — which was disproportionately composed of white people in a case that at times centered on the topic of race — began deliberating on Monday after about a week and a half of arguments and testimony in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu on Monday shot down the defense’s last-ditch effort to have a mistrial declared on the alleged grounds that the prosecution did not adequately rebut closing arguments.

On Tuesday, during the second day of deliberations, the jury paused to ask Chu what would happen if they could not reach a verdict, suggesting the possibility of a mistrial. Chu responded by advising the jury to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment.”

However, the jury did not indicate it was having difficulty reaching a verdict.

The defense rested its case on Friday following emotionally charged testimony by Potter, a 49-year-old former police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, who at times appeared to be crying on the stand despite the glaring absence of actual tears neither welling up in nor falling from her eyes.

Potter’s testimony was broken up into two parts after her lawyer requested a brief recess as she appeared to become overcome with emotion. Critics could be forgiven for suspecting that her lawyers used the recess to further coach Potter’s language — which had been icy and steely until they showed video footage of her shooting — to appear more remorseful. This could explain why after only referring to Wright as “the driver,” Potter, following the recess, sobbed on the stand, “I’m sorry it happened.” This was the first time she had openly offered a semblance of an apology.

Earlier in the trial, Wright’s mother described the moment when she arrived on the scene where Daunte was killed during gripping testimony.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — who secured a guilty verdict for the former police officer who murdered George Floyd last year — announced in May that his office would be leading the prosecution in Wright’s killing. Calls for Potter’s charges to be elevated to murder have not been heeded.

Wright was shot and killed on April 11. His death came during the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty and convicted for killing George Floyd last year.

Critics found the circumstances surrounding Wright’s death suspicious from the beginning, including and especially Potter’s purported confusion of her gun and Taser, something that experts on both sides of the case testified about.

But Wright was also pulled over in what is often described as a pretextual traffic stop — when cops use minor violations to pull over disproportionately Black and brown motorists as a means to investigate them for other possible offenses. Wright was allegedly guilty of having too many items hanging from his rearview mirror.

As Minnesota Public Radio reminded its readers days after Wright’s killing, “Minnesota is one of a number of states with laws that prohibit drivers from hanging objects from their rearview mirrors on the grounds that the items could obstruct their view. The laws have led to vehement complaints from civil rights advocates who say police can use them as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.”

Officially, he was driving a car with expired registration tags. However, Wright was also pulled over at a time during the pandemic when special courtesies were being made for drivers because of residual delays to renew registration.

That boils down to Wright simply being pulled over for “driving while Black,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump has repeatedly said about the case.

But Potter’s decision to use a weapon in a case that did not involve any violence and certainly no threat against any officers also invited questions about her judgment and possible implicit biases that compelled her to resort to using any force in a situation that arguably did not require any.

The jury’s verdict means that the panel agreed/disagreed that Potter was guilty of “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable,” as the official charges read. The second-degree manslaughter charge accused Potter of having “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright with a deadly weapon.

First-degree manslaughter is a felony that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine as high as $30,000. Second-degree manslaughter is also a felony with a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $20,000.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

1. Alhaji M. Sow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM8JN_0dUvTngr00

Source:iOne Digital 1 of 120

2. Anthony Harden

2 of 120

3. Andra Murphy

3 of 120

4. George Watson

4 of 120

5. Antwan Gilmore

5 of 120

6. Robert Anderson, 38

6 of 120

7. Tory Brown, 22

7 of 120

8. Ryan LeRoux, 21

8 of 120

9. Leneal Frazier, 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJFD4_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 9 of 120

10. Demetrius Stanley, 31

10 of 120

11. Ashton Pinke, 27

11 of 120

12. Andrew Brown, 42

12 of 120

13. Matthew Williams, 35

13 of 120

14. Daunte Wright, 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVEqR_0dUvTngr00

Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 14 of 120

15. Marvin D. Scott III, 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIg9n_0dUvTngr00

Source:GoFundMe 15 of 120

16. Kurt Reinhold, 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFhMg_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 16 of 120

17. McHale Rose, 19

17 of 120

18. Xzavier Hill, 18

Source:Change.org 18 of 120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HXjx_0dUvTngr00
Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon

20. Patrick Warren Sr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1H9s_0dUvTngr00

Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 20 of 120

21. Carl Dorsey III, 39

21 of 120

22. Dolal Idd, 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu0i6_0dUvTngr00

Source:GoFundMe 22 of 120

23. Andre' Hill, 47

23 of 120

24. Joshua Feast

24 of 120

25. Maurice Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4hWR_0dUvTngr00

Source:Mercury LLC 25 of 120

26. Casey Goodson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gf6fR_0dUvTngr00

Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 26 of 120

27. Rodney Applewhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EK8Ov_0dUvTngr00

Source:Ben Crump 27 of 120

28. A.J. Crooms

28 of 120

29. Sincere Pierce

29 of 120

30. Walter Wallace Jr.

30 of 120

31. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQGHo_0dUvTngr00

Source:Twitter 31 of 120

32. Jonathan Price

32 of 120

33. Deon Kay

33 of 120

34. Daniel Prude

34 of 120

35. Damian Daniels

35 of 120

36. Dijon Kizzee

36 of 120

37. Trayford Pellerin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3189g6_0dUvTngr00

Source:GoFundMe 37 of 120

38. David McAtee

38 of 120

40. George Floyd

40 of 120

41. Yassin Mohamed

41 of 120

42. Finan H. Berhe

42 of 120

43. Sean Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOszy_0dUvTngr00

Source:Twitter 43 of 120

44. Steven Demarco Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRaMM_0dUvTngr00

Source:S. Lee Merritt 44 of 120

45. Ariane McCree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REEFp_0dUvTngr00

Source:The Herald/YouTube 45 of 120

46. Terrance Franklin

46 of 120

47. Miles Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLAW3_0dUvTngr00

Source:KRON4 47 of 120

48. Darius Tarver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY4tg_0dUvTngr00

Source:S. Lee Merritt 48 of 120

49. William Green

49 of 120

50. Samuel David Mallard, 19

50 of 120

51. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gM3C_0dUvTngr00

Source:facebook 51 of 120

52. De’von Bailey, 19

52 of 120

53. Christopher Whitfield, 31

53 of 120

54. Anthony Hill, 26

54 of 120

56. Eric Logan, 54

56 of 120

57. Jamarion Robinson, 26

57 of 120

58. Gregory Hill Jr., 30

58 of 120

59. JaQuavion Slaton, 20

59 of 120

61. Brandon Webber, 20

61 of 120

62. Jimmy Atchison, 21

62 of 120

63. Willie McCoy, 20

63 of 120

65. D’ettrick Griffin, 18

65 of 120

66. Jemel Roberson, 26

Source:false 66 of 120

67. DeAndre Ballard, 23

Source:false 67 of 120

68. Botham Shem Jean, 26

Source:false 68 of 120

69. Antwon Rose Jr., 17

Source:false 69 of 120

70. Robert Lawrence White, 41

Source:false 70 of 120

71. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TeD7_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 71 of 120

72. Ramarley Graham, 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZxWY_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 72 of 120

73. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4kDo_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 73 of 120

74. Trayvon Martin, 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loE9o_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 74 of 120

75. Wendell Allen, 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrUic_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 75 of 120

76. Kendrec McDade, 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14A5IK_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 76 of 120

77. Larry Jackson Jr., 32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkdSu_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 77 of 120

78. Jonathan Ferrell, 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZMXy_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 78 of 120

79. Jordan Baker, 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj9ok_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 79 of 120

80. Victor White lll, 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoqYm_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 80 of 120

81. Dontre Hamilton, 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob8P4_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 81 of 120

82. Eric Garner, 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPX0g_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 82 of 120

83. John Crawford lll, 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2GZu_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 83 of 120

84. Michael Brown, 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw0rh_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 84 of 120

85. Ezell Ford, 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AdRN_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 85 of 120

86. Dante Parker, 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiPlC_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 86 of 120

87. Kajieme Powell, 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8jHA_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 87 of 120

88. Laquan McDonald, 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YW9hz_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 88 of 120

89. Akai Gurley, 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yol5J_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 89 of 120

90. Tamir Rice, 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lV96i_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 90 of 120

91. Rumain Brisbon, 34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDQKv_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 91 of 120

92. Jerame Reid, 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAFuP_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 92 of 120

93. Charly Keunang, 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjie1_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 93 of 120

94. Tony Robinson, 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004YDZ_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 94 of 120

95. Walter Scott, 50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsPrG_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 95 of 120

96. Freddie Gray, 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6gYg_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 96 of 120

97. Brendon Glenn, 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqguM_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 97 of 120

98. Samuel DuBose, 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d7OZ_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 98 of 120

99. Christian Taylor, 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLP8u_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 99 of 120

100. Jamar Clark, 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDtvO_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 100 of 120

101. Mario Woods, 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unx31_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 101 of 120

102. Quintonio LeGrier, 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXHrp_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 102 of 120

103. Gregory Gunn, 58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElXXV_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 103 of 120

104. Akiel Denkins, 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ4k4_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 104 of 120

105. Alton Sterling, 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roqPX_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 105 of 120

106. Philando Castile, 32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFWdR_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 106 of 120

107. Terrence Sterling, 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPsoX_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 107 of 120

108. Terence Crutcher, 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6lKY_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 108 of 120

109. Keith Lamont Scott, 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3vn1_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 109 of 120

110. Alfred Olango, 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xojuA_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 110 of 120

111. Jordan Edwards, 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDYw4_0dUvTngr00

Source:Getty 111 of 120

112. Stephon Clark, 22

Source:false 112 of 120

113. Danny Ray Thomas, 34

Source:false 113 of 120

114. DeJuan Guillory, 27

Source:false 114 of 120

115. Patrick Harmon, 50

115 of 120

116. Jonathan Hart, 21

116 of 120

117. Maurice Granton, 24

117 of 120

118. Julius Johnson, 23

118 of 120

119. Jamee Johnson, 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hMvl_0dUvTngr00

Source:S. Lee Merritt 119 of 120

120. Michael Dean, 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9ojc_0dUvTngr00

Source:S. Lee Merritt 120 of 120

Justice For Daunte Wright: Kim Potter Found Guilty On All Counts was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Blasts Kim Potter Following Daunte Wright Shooting Conviction

Next for the Kim Potter case, the world will find out the disgraced police officer's sentencing. This week, Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the Daunte Wright shooting. Potter was one of the officers who pulled Wright over during a traffic stop and when they found out he had an outstanding warrant, Wright reportedly struggled through his arrest. Potter shot and killed him at close range.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
78
Followers
992
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy